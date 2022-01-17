Kitchener. Waterloo extend on-street parking bans through Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The cities of Kitchener and Waterloo have announced that their snow events have been extended an extra 24 hours and will now last right through Tuesday.

On Sunday, Kitchener, declared a snow event, as did Waterloo and Cambridge, which means that there is a ban on parking on city streets.

Anybody who ignores the ban risks being fined, or having their vehicles tagged and towed (at the owner’s expense) if a snowplow is unable to clean city streets.

Cambridge’s ban was put into effect until 3 p.m. whereas the others put theirs in effect from midnight Sunday until midnight Monday, with the flexibility to extend or cancel as needed.

Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted during a snow event.

The area is currently under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada with the potential for snowfall of 25 cm to 40 cm.