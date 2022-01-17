Menu

Canada

Snowstorm closes schools to in-person learning in Waterloo Region, Guelph on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 7:56 am
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File

Students in Waterloo Region and Guelph were expected to return to in-person learning on Monday but Mother Nature decided to take a dump on those plans.

A nasty snowstorm hit the area overnight and forced the Waterloo Region District School Board, Waterloo Catholic District School Board, Upper Grand District School Board and Wellington Catholic District School Board to close schools again.

Read more: Southern Ontario wakes up to snowfall dump, some regions under ‘blizzard’ warning

Each of the boards also asked their kids to return to remote learning for another day as Monday was to be some student’s first time inside a classroom since the start of Christmas break as the province had kept them closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Waterloo Catholic board closure also effects in-person learning at the St. Louis Adult Learning Centre in Kitchener where night school classes will also be closed.

Down the road, the Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic DSB have both shut down buildings while some in the Avon Maitland District School Board remain open.

In addition, while most of the area’s post-secondary institutions remain in mostly remote learning, most have still closed their campuses.

Read more: List of Greater Toronto Area school closures amid winter storm for Monday, Jan. 17

The University of Guelph, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College have all announced that they will close their campuses.

The University of Waterloo had yet to make an announcement as of 7:45 a.m.

