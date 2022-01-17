Snowstorm closes schools to in-person learning in Waterloo Region, Guelph on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Students in Waterloo Region and Guelph were expected to return to in-person learning on Monday but Mother Nature decided to take a dump on those plans.

A nasty snowstorm hit the area overnight and forced the Waterloo Region District School Board, Waterloo Catholic District School Board, Upper Grand District School Board and Wellington Catholic District School Board to close schools again.

Each of the boards also asked their kids to return to remote learning for another day as Monday was to be some student’s first time inside a classroom since the start of Christmas break as the province had kept them closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Waterloo Catholic board closure also effects in-person learning at the St. Louis Adult Learning Centre in Kitchener where night school classes will also be closed.

Down the road, the Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic DSB have both shut down buildings while some in the Avon Maitland District School Board remain open.

In addition, while most of the area’s post-secondary institutions remain in mostly remote learning, most have still closed their campuses.

The University of Guelph, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College have all announced that they will close their campuses.

The University of Waterloo had yet to make an announcement as of 7:45 a.m.

Conestoga campuses closed today. Remote learning and work will continue. Stay safe – https://t.co/K6aBt7V5LT — Conestoga College (@ConestogaC) January 17, 2022

Laurier’s Waterloo and Brantford campuses and Kitchener location will be closed today (Jan 17) due to severe weather. 🧵👇 — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) January 17, 2022

Due to the forecast of significant, ongoing snow and limited visibility, #UofG has adopted weather-related emergency procedures and is closed today – Jan. 17 – to protect the safety of students, faculty and staff: https://t.co/vnyBQWN12S pic.twitter.com/UeUiqDOCz9 — University of Guelph (@uofg) January 17, 2022

All #WRDSB schools are CLOSED and transportation is CANCELLED. Extended Day Programs, Child Care Centres in our schools, and Education Centre are CLOSED. All our students will participate in self-directed, asynchronous learning. Staff are virtually available during school hours. pic.twitter.com/do4DESnwZJ — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) January 17, 2022

Due to poor weather Monday, January 17, 2022, schools are CLOSED. ALL @StLouisWCDSB in-person & online classes offered both day & evening, should visit their virtual classroom. Teachers will post work online by 9:30am & available remotely during class times. No childcare today. pic.twitter.com/OHoME1dqtD — St. Louis WCDSB (@StLouisWCDSB) January 17, 2022

JAN. 17: Due to inclement weather, all UGDSB schools /offices are closed to staff & students. Students shift to remote learning where possible. Staff should not report to work in person, shift to remote working where possible. All buses/taxis are cancelled https://t.co/JXDhquvLqC pic.twitter.com/sRxJVjOGoX — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) January 17, 2022

All School taxis and buses cancelled in Zone 1 (Guelph), Zone 2 (Centre Wellington), Zone 3 (North Wellington), and Zone 4 (Including RF Hall) today.

All schools are also closed. For more info, please go to https://t.co/e35KOs6zFG pic.twitter.com/T4e4OQu4dr — STWDSTS (@STWDSTS) January 17, 2022

