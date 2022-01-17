Freezing rain, snow expected for Edmonton area as winter storm rolls in

Send this page to someone via email

Old man winter is showing his true colours once again as a winter storm warning was issued for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park on Monday.

Global News viewers have said it’s raining in different parts of the city, which in turn has made slick road conditions for the morning commute. It’s expected patchy freezing rain will continue along the Yellowhead corridor between Entwistle and Edmonton.

Environment Canada’s weather statement said the area of freezing rain will move eastward toward the Saskatchewan border and expand north and south through the day. Expect icy conditions along area highways including highways 2, 16 and 43.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

Along with the freezing rain, the winter storm will bring snow later Monday afternoon, strong winds, blowing snow and a rapid drop in temperatures.

A strong northwest wind is expected to develop Monday afternoon with wind gusts up to 80 km/h which can cause poor visibility. Environment Canada said the strong winds will taper off overnight.

2:28 Edmonton weather forecast: Jan. 17, 2022 Edmonton weather forecast: Jan. 17, 2022

As of 7:41 a.m., Parkland County was reporting potentially dangerous driving conditions on all primary and secondary highways in the county.

Those highways include Highway 16, 16 A, 43, 44, 770 and 779. Motorists are asked to stay home unless travel is essential.

Bus cancellations

Due to the poor road conditions, all Northern Gateway bus routes have been cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools said all Legal Ward buses L1-L6, all Morinville Ward buses and all rural areas outside of the City of St. Albert including the Lancaster base buses have been cancelled for the morning. The school’s transportation department will make a decision at 1 p.m. Monday if the buses will run in the afternoon or not.

“At this time the City of St. Albert buses will be running but we will continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary decisions going forward should the weather change in St. Albert,” a news release by GSACS said.

At 8:13 a.m., the City of Leduc said all of its transit services for both Leduc Transit and LATS are temporarily suspended due to poor road conditions.

The City of Edmonton said due to the current weather and road conditions, buses are experiencing delays.

More to come…