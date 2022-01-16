Citizens help stop stolen semi-truck rampage through Abbotsford: police

Send this page to someone via email

Intervention by members of the public helped catch an offender on a rampage in a stolen semi-truck, according to Abbotsford police.

The situation began around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when police received a report of a truck stolen in eastern Abbotsford.

Chilliwack RCMP spotted it near Yale Road and Highway 1, but the driver failed to stop for officers.

According to police, the driver re-entered Abbotsford, where officers saw him crash into another truck, then speed away.

Officers opted not to give chase due to the driver’s erratic behaviour and heavy fog in the area.

Members of the public then reported seeing the truck driving dangerously in the McKee area, and smash into a concrete median near Immel Street and Old Clayburn Road where it got stuck, police said.

“The suspect fled on foot. While fleeing, the suspect attempted to steal a new vehicle within a local business complex,” Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said in a media release.

“Members of the public intervened, and a physical altercation occurred.”

At that point officers arrived and arrested 28-year-old Rory Serna of Alberta, who is “well known to police.”

Serna has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, assault and driving while disqualified.

Police said none of the members of the public who helped stop Serna were hurt, nor was the driver of the truck he crashed into.