Calgary police investigating bullet-riddled, bloodied truck in northeast

Calgary police are investigating after a stolen truck, riddled with bullet holes was found abandoned in the city’s northeast Saturday.
A business owner reported a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of 25 Ave. N.E. around 9 a.m., police said.
When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a truck with the windows shot out and blood inside.
No victims have been found so far and nobody has showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (403)266-1234 or via Crimestoppers.
