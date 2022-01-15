Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in disappearance of missing B.C. woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 1:48 pm
Police say 51-year-old Joseph Simpson has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Carmelita Abraham.
Police say 51-year-old Joseph Simpson has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Carmelita Abraham. BC Assembly of First Nations

RCMP in British Columbia say a 51-year-old man has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Carmelita Abraham.

Police say Abraham left Williams Lake for Quesnel on Dec. 27, and that she was reported missing on Jan. 4.

Read more: Renewed plea for info on missing B.C. woman who hasn’t been seen in four years

This week, the 33-year-old’s family and the Takla Lake First Nation issued an appeal for help locating her.

On Saturday, Mounties said “based on the totality of the information, the investigation turned from a missing persons investigation into a suspected homicide,” and that Quesnel resident Joseph Simpson had been arrested on Thursday.

Trending Stories

“This is a tragic incident that occurred between Joseph Simpson and Carmelita Abraham who were known to one another,” B.C. RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver woman who went missing before Christmas located, returned to hospital

“We would like to extend our appreciation for the assistance and support from businesses and witnesses in this matter.”

Simpson remains in police custody pending a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Search continues for woman missing from UBC hospital' Search continues for woman missing from UBC hospital
Search continues for woman missing from UBC hospital – Dec 27, 2021
