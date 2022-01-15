Man charged with murder in disappearance of missing B.C. woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in British Columbia say a 51-year-old man has been charged with murder and indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Carmelita Abraham.

Police say Abraham left Williams Lake for Quesnel on Dec. 27, and that she was reported missing on Jan. 4.

This week, the 33-year-old’s family and the Takla Lake First Nation issued an appeal for help locating her.

On Saturday, Mounties said “based on the totality of the information, the investigation turned from a missing persons investigation into a suspected homicide,” and that Quesnel resident Joseph Simpson had been arrested on Thursday.

“This is a tragic incident that occurred between Joseph Simpson and Carmelita Abraham who were known to one another,” B.C. RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a media release.

“We would like to extend our appreciation for the assistance and support from businesses and witnesses in this matter.”

Simpson remains in police custody pending a future court date.

