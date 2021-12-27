Family renews call for help finding Vancouver woman who went missing before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

With freezing temperatures in the forecast for Vancouver, Karen Flynn is renewing a call for public assistance finding her missing daughter.

Christel Flynn, 38, disappeared from the UBC Hospital area on Dec. 20 around 1 p.m. She “bolted” on a escorted outdoor walk, according to her mother, and has not been seen since.

“She has no medication, she has no financial means to get money and that’s very hard because they can’t track her activity,” Flynn told Global News on Monday.

“I’m hoping if she were to speak to a stranger, a good Samaritan would notice there’s something wrong in the conversation and reach out for help or call 911.”

Christel was transferred to the UBC Hospital in the fall for treatment for psychosis, said Flynn, after failing to “stabilize” well at the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

She has gone missing before, said her mother, but not while under the supervision and care of a provincial health authority.

“They know Christel’s barriers and they know her situation, so I question if she wasn’t stable, why was she outside going for a walk?” asked Flynn. “This should have never happened and I don’t know what the outcome is going to be.”

A request for comment on this story was not returned by Vancouver Coastal Health by deadline on Monday.

Christel Flynn was last seen on Dec. 20, 2021 in the UBC Hospital area of Vancouver. Courtesy: UBC RCMP

UBC RCMP did not issue a release about Christel’s disappearance until Dec. 24 — after “all immediate investigative avenues had been exhausted,” it explained in a Monday statement to Global News.

“Significant efforts to locate her by RCMP had been underway since being reported to police, including but not limited to, extensive foot and vehicle patrols of her last known location, hospital checks, known location checks, checks with family and friends, as well as liaising with other all other policing agencies in the Lower Mainland and outside,” wrote Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Shoihet said Christel was last seen running northbound on Westbrook Mall and making left turn on University Boulevard — information that was not included in the Dec. 24 release. In that release, the detachment said she was last seen wearing a light beige coat, black leggings, blue runners and a black toque.

Christel’s brother, Benjerman Flynn, has been hanging missing posters outside the UBC Hospital’s Detwiller Pavilion, but told Global News someone has since removed them.

“Why would they do that? It’s just unbelievable,” he said in an interview Monday.

“It’s really cold out, there’s a lot of wooded area around here and not being in your right state of mind … she has no cell phone, no bank card, nothing.”

Karen Flynn said Christel has a condo in Surrey and has previously lived in Vernon, but she has no idea where her daughter might have gone. Police have alerted local shelters to her disappearance, said Flynn.

“I hope this doesn’t have a tragic ending,” said Flynn. “We’re going into a very cold snap and now it’s Christmas and she’s gone.”

Christel is described as a Caucasian female, five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has reddish brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.