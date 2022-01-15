Céline Dion cancels remainder of North American dates on Courage world tour

Send this page to someone via email

Citing her ongoing health issues, Céline Dion has made the tough choice to cancel the rest of the scheduled North American concerts on her Courage world tour.

The Canadian singer had completed the first 52 shows of the tour before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In July of 2021, she rescheduled the last half of the tour for dates in 2022.

During a pause in the tour, she had been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevented her from performing.

Dion’s recovery is taking longer than she hoped, and her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

2:10 Quebec companies making their mark in Las Vegas Theatre where Celine will perform Quebec companies making their mark in Las Vegas Theatre where Celine will perform – Jun 3, 2021

The remainder of her tour included some Canadian stops: Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver.

According to a news release, tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Ticket holders of the cancelled performances will soon receive an email notification with more information.

“I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 Stronger Together: Celine Dion tells healthcare workers ‘we salute your bravery’ Stronger Together: Celine Dion tells healthcare workers ‘we salute your bravery’ – Apr 26, 2020