Céline Dion reschedules North American ‘Courage’ world tour dates to 2022

Céline Dion has rescheduled her remaining North American tour dates once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian hitmaker was due to take the stage for her Courage world tour in 2020 before rescheduling for this year, only to push concert dates to 2022.

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100 per cent comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands.”

The new North American dates will kick off in Denver next March, with stops in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Vancouver, and other cities.

Earlier this year, Dion was forced to postpone her European tour dates to 2022 as well.

Dion said in a social media video at the time: “I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring, but unfortunately the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer, but yes the vaccines are on their way. I promise we’re going to make up for all that lost time in 2022.”

She added, “Take care, I can’t wait I miss you so much! Love you guys, see you soon.”

Dion has been keeping her fans updated throughout the pandemic, including her sharing of a message of hope over the Christmas period.