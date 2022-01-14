Police seek man after ‘unprovoked’ Kelowna stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A month after an unprovoked stabbing in downtown Kelowna, RCMP officers are offering up new images they think may help them track down the suspect.

In a press release sent Friday, RCMP said just after midnight Dec. 18, 2021, three men were walking in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street when they were approached by a dark-coloured SUV.

A confrontation ensued and a male suspect associated with the SUV stabbed one of the three men, the RCMP said in a press release.

“The victim, a 33-year-old man from Kelowna, was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by EHS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kelowna RCMP general investigative support team. Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest and believe it to be a black Ford Explorer with a single kayak roof rack on it.

“This was an unprovoked act of violence,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP. “If anyone has information about this stabbing, our investigators want to hear from them”.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage can email Kelowna RCMP at E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca; quote file 21-82304. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

