B.C. to unveil latest COVID modelling as province in grips of 5th wave

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will unveil new modelling details Friday morning with the province caught in the grips of a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at around 11 a.m. That will be live in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

B.C. hit a new record for hospitalizations on Thursday with more than 500 people now in hospital.

Between Monday and Wednesday, 260 people were admitted, which is a net increase of 104 people because so many people were able to be discharged from the hospital.

It’s also unclear how many patients tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted for treatment for something else.

Story continues below advertisement

Just last week, the Independent B.C. COVID Modelling Group, made up of experts from the province’s universities and the private sector, projected between two and 10,000 people could be in hospital, during the peak, which would come later this month.

2:06 COVID-19: B.C. health care strains under the pressure COVID-19: B.C. health care strains under the pressure

On Thursday, officials recorded five new outbreaks in care facilities, leaving the province with 53 outbreaks in health-care settings — nine of which were in hospitals.

Officials reported another 2,554 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 36,049 active cases province-wide.

This story will be updated following the press conference Friday morning.