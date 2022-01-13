4-vehicle crash in Scarborough leaves 1 with ‘serious injuries,’ police say

One person has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a four-vehicle collision in Scarborough, police say.
In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Brimley Road and Dennett Drive area.
Police confirmed four vehicles were involved in the collision.
According to police, Toronto medics said one person was transported to hospital with “serious injuries.”
Police said Brimley Road is closed from Heather Road to Huntingwood Drive.
