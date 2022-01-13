4-vehicle crash in Scarborough leaves 1 with ‘serious injuries,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a four-vehicle collision in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Brimley Road and Dennett Drive area.

COLLISION:

Brimley Rd & Dennett Dr

– reports of a multi-vehicle crash

– police o/s

– officers confirmed 4 vehicles involved

– @TorontoMedics taking 1 patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

ROAD CLOSURE: Brimley Rd closed from Heather to Huntingwood

– expect delays#GO82557

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed four vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to police, Toronto medics said one person was transported to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Police said Brimley Road is closed from Heather Road to Huntingwood Drive.

2:03 The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022 The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022