Canada

Ottawa native Jesse Luketa tops CFL scouting bureau’s top 20 prospects list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 6:19 pm
Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) tackles Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in College Park, Md. View image in full screen
Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) tackles Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa, a linebacker at Penn State, topped the CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter list of the top-20 prospects for the 2022 draft Wednesday.

The six-foot-three, 247-pound Luketa was listed at No. 4 in the first top-20 list released last fall.

Luketa had 53 tackles (30 solo), four tackles for a loss and an interception he returned for a TD this season, finishing with 143 career tackles at Penn State.

Luketa has been selected to participate in the ’22 Senior Bowl as well as the NFL combine.

Calgary receiver Jalen Philpot, of Delta, B.C., moved up to five spots to No. 2 while Enock Makonzo of Lachine, Que., a defensive back at Coastal Carolina improved three positions to third overall.

Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richard, of Brampton, Ont., dropped two spots to fourth, ahead of Philpot’s twin brother, Tyson, also a receiver at Calgary who was ranked No. 15 last fall.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks name defensive coaches for 2022 CFL season

Trending Stories

The remainder of the top-10 prospects, in order, includes: Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford; Western defensive lineman Deionte Knight, Mustangs offensive lineman Zack Fry; Waterloo defensive back Tyrell Ford (Tre Ford’s twin brother); and Saskatchewan offensive lineman Noah Zerr.

The scouting bureau consists of CFL player-personnel directors, GMs and scouts and annually releases its prospect rankings in fall, winter and spring editions.

Watch below: Some recent videos about the CFL.

Click to play video: '108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win' 108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win
© 2022 The Canadian Press
