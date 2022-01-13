Ottawa native Jesse Luketa tops CFL scouting bureau’s top 20 prospects list

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa, a linebacker at Penn State, topped the CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter list of the top-20 prospects for the 2022 draft Wednesday.

The six-foot-three, 247-pound Luketa was listed at No. 4 in the first top-20 list released last fall.

Luketa had 53 tackles (30 solo), four tackles for a loss and an interception he returned for a TD this season, finishing with 143 career tackles at Penn State.

Luketa has been selected to participate in the ’22 Senior Bowl as well as the NFL combine.

Calgary receiver Jalen Philpot, of Delta, B.C., moved up to five spots to No. 2 while Enock Makonzo of Lachine, Que., a defensive back at Coastal Carolina improved three positions to third overall.

Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richard, of Brampton, Ont., dropped two spots to fourth, ahead of Philpot’s twin brother, Tyson, also a receiver at Calgary who was ranked No. 15 last fall.

Correction: Kozushka and Dalke ranked 11 and 12 respectively. Also, DB Josiah Schakel comes in at #19. First time Schakel has been ranked. So three members of the @UABearsFootball on the #CFL Scouting Bureau winter rankings. https://t.co/Qt6k9Xqgyw — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) January 13, 2022

The remainder of the top-10 prospects, in order, includes: Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford; Western defensive lineman Deionte Knight, Mustangs offensive lineman Zack Fry; Waterloo defensive back Tyrell Ford (Tre Ford’s twin brother); and Saskatchewan offensive lineman Noah Zerr.

The scouting bureau consists of CFL player-personnel directors, GMs and scouts and annually releases its prospect rankings in fall, winter and spring editions.

