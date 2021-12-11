Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
December 11 2021 7:42pm
01:47

CFL fans ecstatic to be back at the Grey Cup

Global’s Kevin Hirshfield looks at how excited CFL fans are to be back at the Grey Cup festivities after the 2020 events were cancelled.

Advertisement

Video Home