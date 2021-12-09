Menu

Entertainment
December 9 2021 9:29am
04:38

CFL analyst previews Grey Cup, recaps Riders season that was

Winnipeg and Hamilton will battle for the Grey Cup on Sunday. CFL analyst Darrell Davis joins Global News Morning from Hamilton on the atmosphere there, and looks back at the Riders season

