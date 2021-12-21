Menu

December 21 2021 5:19pm
01:59

Kingston, Ont. man finds couple from mystery photo

A discovery made during a home bathroom renovation in Kingston, Ont. has brought back some happy memories for former residents, and a history lesson for the homes current owner.

