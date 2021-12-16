Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
December 16 2021 6:54pm
45:29

The Morning Show: December 16

On today’s episode of The Morning Show: How a group of Kelowna students are giving back to BC truckers who became a lifeline to flooded communities. Also, what do the travel advisory measures mean for your holiday plans? We also have cozy and comfortable winter wear and a no-bake cheesecake with a timeless festive flavour. Plus, a daytime exclusive with the first-ever Canadian winner of ‘Survivor’. And how help for cancer patients and their families is just a phone call away.

Advertisement

Video Home