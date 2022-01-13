Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in dangerous driving incident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 4:00 pm
Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in dangerous driving incident - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

Kingston police are hoping someone in the public has a keen eye in identifying a vehicle involved in a dangerous driving incident.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 6 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when a grey or blue four-door sedan intentionally drove towards two pedestrians while driving near the intersection of Van Order Drive and Norman Rogers Drive.

Read more: Elderly woman who had been missing for several days located by Kingston police

Police believe that because of the ethnicity of the pedestrians, this could have been a “hate-motivated crime” and not a case of driver error.

Police say the car’s licence plate could have read something similar to “BMEA 910.”

Trending Stories

They add the driver is a man between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, who may have been wearing a hat and was clean-shaven.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022' Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022
Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022

They’re asking anyone who lives in that area and has recording devices outside their home to check video recordings to see if the incident was captured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Carla Stacey of Kingston police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagKingston tagKingston Police taghate crime kingston tagkingston hate crime tagkingston police hate crime tagdriver intentionally hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers