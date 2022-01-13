Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in dangerous driving incident

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are hoping someone in the public has a keen eye in identifying a vehicle involved in a dangerous driving incident.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 6 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when a grey or blue four-door sedan intentionally drove towards two pedestrians while driving near the intersection of Van Order Drive and Norman Rogers Drive.

Police believe that because of the ethnicity of the pedestrians, this could have been a “hate-motivated crime” and not a case of driver error.

Police say the car’s licence plate could have read something similar to “BMEA 910.”

They add the driver is a man between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, who may have been wearing a hat and was clean-shaven.

They’re asking anyone who lives in that area and has recording devices outside their home to check video recordings to see if the incident was captured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Carla Stacey of Kingston police.