SQ says fatal collisions on Quebec roads during 2021 increased from 2020

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said there was an increase in the number of fatal collisions in the province from the previous year.

In its road report for the year 2021, SQ said there were 245 fatal collisions in Quebec in 2021, 14 more than in 2020.

Just over 20 per cent of the victims who died in road crashes investigated by the Sûreté du Québec were not wearing seat belts.

Speeding and reckless driving accounted for 24.5 per cent of fatal cases last year, making them the leading causes of death.

Next in order are deaths related to driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue (14 per cent) and distracted driving (seven per cent).

With regard to collisions involving at least one motorcycle, the SQ counted 57 collisions in 2021, above the five-year annual average of 41.

The number of pedestrians who died on Quebec roads in 2021 was 23, or five more than in 2021. The number of cyclists who died in 2021 was six, the same as in 2020.

The number of fatal accidents listed by the SQ was highest in Montérégie, with 41 in 2021, compared with 26 a year earlier in this same region.