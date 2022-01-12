Quebec teachers and parents want concerns heard before kids return to class

Send this page to someone via email

Despite students being scheduled to head back to the classroom on Monday, Quebec’s back-to-school plan is in limbo. Before the final decision, expected Thursday, parents and teachers are raising concerns about safety surrounding the return.

Mother Stacy Lawton told Global News she’s torn by the decision to send her four boys back to the classroom.

“They need the stability, they need the routine, they need the socialization,” Lawton said, but adds that she worries about the province’s lack of a plan to control COVID-19 in schools.

“It’s just there’s not enough information about what the plan is, how they’re going to handle everything and first-hand, like, it’s so contagious,” she said.

The Jan. 17 start date could change. On Tuesday the director of public health, Luc Boileau, announced that the final decision on whether or not to stick to the plan will be made Thursday.

“Thursday is, in my opinion, completely unacceptable for everybody to expect everybody to be ready on Monday morning,” said Corinne Payne, the Quebec Federation of Parents’ Committees executive director.

Payne says parents need to be informed well in advance so they can plan accordingly.

Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers president Heidi Yetman says on Monday teachers want to be at school because they do not like being online.

“However, under the circumstances, we really believe that we should not be going in presence on Monday,” she said.

She said measures like N95 masks for teachers and rapid tests for all grades need to be available.

“Right now, they’re only available in elementary and only upon recent new development. They’re available for staff,” said Yetman.

Air purifiers are also on their list of measures that need to be in place. The government has refused to accept they have any benefit. Some English school boards have gone ahead, purchasing their own.

“If they’re well installed and well maintained, there’s evidence that air purifiers in classrooms work,” said Quebec English School Boards Association executive director Russell Copeman. “Certainly we have the confidence that school boards and school managers can install air purifiers correctly and maintain them.”

With time running out, teachers and parents hope their concerns are taken into consideration before Quebec makes its decision.