5 people in custody after robbery at Bedford hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at a hotel in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday at the Comfort Inn at 560 Bedford Highway.

Police say suspects entered a room at the hotel and robbed the victims inside at gun point.

“Currently Halifax Regional Police has five people in custody and the matter is currently under investigation by the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division- General Investigation Section,” police said in a news release Thursday just before 5:45 a.m.

Read more: Halifax police on scene of stabbing in Dartmouth

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.