Halifax police on scene of stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police officers are on the scene of a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth.

Police did not say when the stabbing happened, but in a news release Thursday morning said it took place in the first block of Roleika Drive.

“A 57-year-old man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in the news release.

The stabbing is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.