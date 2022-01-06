Menu

Crime

Halifax police on scene of stabbing in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 6:43 am
Halifax police attend the scene of a stabbing in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. View image in full screen
Halifax police attend the scene of a stabbing in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police officers are on the scene of a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth.

Police did not say when the stabbing happened, but in a news release Thursday morning said it took place in the first block of Roleika Drive.

“A 57-year-old man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in the news release.

Read more: Man robbed of cash and SUV at knifepoint outside bank: Halifax police

The stabbing is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Crime tagHalifax tagHalifax Regional Police tagStabbing tagDartmouth tagHRP tagRoleika Drive tag

