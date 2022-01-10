Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people facing slew of charges in Dartmouth stabbing, including attempted murder

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 1:01 pm
Halifax police attend the scene of a stabbing in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. View image in full screen
Halifax police attend the scene of a stabbing in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Two people have been charged in relation to a stabbing last week in Dartmouth that sent a 57-year-old man to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 6 to a report of an injured man in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive.

Read more: Halifax police on scene of stabbing in Dartmouth

According to police, the victim had been assaulted by a man and a woman he knew.

“The suspects left the area before officers arrived on scene,” HRP noted in a news release.

On Jan. 8, at around 8 a.m., police arrested the woman at an address on Roleika Drive.

Trending Stories

“The man initially fled from officers but was arrested a short time later at the same address,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Detra Johnson, 43, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.

Garfield William Flint, 43, is charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

As well, both are facing charges of break and enter, property damage and breach of probation in relation to a recent break-in at a residence on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.

“Additionally, Johnson is facing two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breach of probation in relation to two recent thefts from Kent stores in Dartmouth and Halifax,” police noted.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax crime tagDartmouth Crime taghalifax stabbing tagDartmouth stabbing tagRoleika Drive stabbing tagHalifax Regional Police stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers