2 people facing slew of charges in Dartmouth stabbing, including attempted murder

Two people have been charged in relation to a stabbing last week in Dartmouth that sent a 57-year-old man to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 6 to a report of an injured man in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive.

According to police, the victim had been assaulted by a man and a woman he knew.

“The suspects left the area before officers arrived on scene,” HRP noted in a news release.

On Jan. 8, at around 8 a.m., police arrested the woman at an address on Roleika Drive.

“The man initially fled from officers but was arrested a short time later at the same address,” police said.

Detra Johnson, 43, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.

Garfield William Flint, 43, is charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

As well, both are facing charges of break and enter, property damage and breach of probation in relation to a recent break-in at a residence on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.

“Additionally, Johnson is facing two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breach of probation in relation to two recent thefts from Kent stores in Dartmouth and Halifax,” police noted.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.