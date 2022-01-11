Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 6:12 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in connection with a child sex material investigation, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said officers executed a search warrant in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area of Toronto on Oct. 13, 2021.

Read more: London Ont., man arrested in child pornography investigation, police say

Officers said that during the search, several electronic devices were seized for further examination.

According to police, on Thursday, 33-year-old Kevin Jong from Toronto was arrested. He has been charged with voyeurism, luring, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say Jong is scheduled to appear at the Toronto West Courts on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagtoronto police service tagchild pornography charge tagchild pornography investigation tagToronto man arrested tagVoyeurism Charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers