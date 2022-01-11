Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in connection with a child sex material investigation, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said officers executed a search warrant in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area of Toronto on Oct. 13, 2021.

Officers said that during the search, several electronic devices were seized for further examination.

According to police, on Thursday, 33-year-old Kevin Jong from Toronto was arrested. He has been charged with voyeurism, luring, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say Jong is scheduled to appear at the Toronto West Courts on Feb. 17.

