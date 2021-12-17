London Ont., man arrested in child pornography investigation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A London Ont., man is facing several charges related to child pornography after an investigation from the London police internet child exploitation (ICE) unit.

On Friday, the ICE unit and digital forensic unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on King Street.

Police seized various electronic devices and a 33-year-old London man was arrested.

Jeremiah Greville, 33 faces two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

The accused has been released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on Mar. 8, 2022, in relation to the charges.

The London Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

