Staffing shortages cause admissions halt at 25 Nova Scotia nursing homes

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia government official says 25 of the province’s 133 nursing homes are currently not accepting new admissions because of staffing issues partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katelyn Randell, director of long-term care, told the legislature’s health committee today that the “pause” on admissions is to allow facilities to address what she says are “staffing gaps.”

Randell didn’t say how many workers are missing, saying the number changes almost daily.

She says the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care has assigned more than 19 short-term replacement nurses to help at various facilities.

Meanwhile, health officials reported one new death in the province as a result of novel coronavirus _ a man in his 80s in the Halifax area.

Story continues below advertisement

They also reported 15 new hospital admissions and 16 discharges bringing the total number of people in hospital due to an infection to 58, with four patients in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.