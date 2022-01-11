Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Staffing shortages cause admissions halt at 25 Nova Scotia nursing homes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Award-Winning Doctor Supporting Healthy Aging Initiatives in NS' Award-Winning Doctor Supporting Healthy Aging Initiatives in NS
Dr. Kenneth Rockwood has won a prestigious award for his contributions to enhancing the quality of life of older adults, and is donating part of his prize money to establish a centre of excellence for healthy aging in Nova Scotia – Dec 17, 2021

A Nova Scotia government official says 25 of the province’s 133 nursing homes are currently not accepting new admissions because of staffing issues partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katelyn Randell, director of long-term care, told the legislature’s health committee today that the “pause” on admissions is to allow facilities to address what she says are “staffing gaps.”

Randell didn’t say how many workers are missing, saying the number changes almost daily.

Read more: N.S. reports another death related to COVID-19, 15 new hospitalizations

She says the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care has assigned more than 19 short-term replacement nurses to help at various facilities.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, health officials reported one new death in the province as a result of novel coronavirus _ a man in his 80s in the Halifax area.

Story continues below advertisement

They also reported 15 new hospital admissions and 16 discharges bringing the total number of people in hospital due to an infection to 58, with four patients in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia school ventilation upgrades in the works' Nova Scotia school ventilation upgrades in the works
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Nursing Home tagCOVID staffing shortage tagnova scotia Staffing shortages tagNS care home tagNS nursing homes COVID tagns Staffing shortages tagNursing home Staffing shortages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers