N.S. reports another death related to COVID-19, 15 new hospitalizations

Nova Scotia reported one new death linked to COVID-19 and 15 more hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The province said a man in his 80s died in the central zone.

“I am so saddened to hear about another death to this virus,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“To all Nova Scotians, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. So please, do your part to prevent another loss.”

There are currently 58 Nova Scotians in hospital with the virus and four in ICU. Of those hospitalized, 56 cases were identified to be the Omicron variant. The average age of the people hospitalized is 67.

The province reported 616 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after completing 3,807 tests the day prior.

This includes 332 new cases in the central zone, 103 in the eastern zone, 69 in the northern zone and 112 cases in the western zone.

There are now an estimated 6,796 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Outbreaks reported in hospitals

Nova Scotia Health says a new outbreak is reported in a ward at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney where fewer than five patients have tested positive to date.

As stated in the release, there are more cases related to the ongoing outbreaks in five hospitals:

three additional patients in a ward at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

two additional patients in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than five patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital; a total of 14 patients have now tested positive

“All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” the province said.

As of Monday, there have been 1,870,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province.

Of those, 90.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose and 82.9 per cent have received their second dose, while 21.3 per cent have received a booster shot.

Provincial health officials are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing tomorrow at 3 p.m. The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.