Snowfall warning issued for southeastern section of Highway 3 in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for sections of highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says a series of Pacific systems will bring snow beginning Tuesday through to Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall accumulation of 15-25 cm is expected for the Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions, or from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“The snow is expected to intensify this evening and heavy snow will continue until Wednesday afternoon,” said Environment Canada.

“Freezing levels will also begin to rise on Wednesday as more warm air moves into the region. Parts of the highway may see a transition from snow to rain, but higher elevations near the pass will likely continue to see heavy snow.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the Similkameen region, between the Fraser Valley and Okanagan, a freezing rain warning is in effect for the Town of Princeton.

Elsewhere throughout the province, rainfall warnings are in effect for Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Rainfall amounts of 75-100 mm are expected, and possibly more over the Coast Mountains.

3:19 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 10 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 10

“A strong southwest flow will develop today and result in an atmospheric river embedded with a series of systems aimed towards the South Coast,” said the national weather agency.

“Heavy rain will develop early this afternoon as the first system arrives and continue until Wednesday afternoon as additional systems impact the coast.”

Environment Canada says snow levels will rise from 1,500 to 2,000 metres on Tuesday, then to 2,500 metres on Wednesday. It noted that snowmelt over higher elevations as freezing levels climb will contribute to runoff, which may result in high stream levels and localized flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

5:49 Abbotsford braces for more flooding Abbotsford braces for more flooding