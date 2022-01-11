Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The students of Yorkton Regional High School are moving to remote learning due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases reported at the school.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the school.

Classes are cancelled Tuesday, with remote learning starting on Jan. 12 and running until Jan. 21.

The decision was made to keep staff and students safe and healthy, said Quintin Robertson, the director of education and CEO of Good Spirit School Division.

“Tentative face-to face instruction will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022,” Robertson said in a letter to staff and families.

“The remote instruction end date will be reviewed on Friday, January 21, 2022; further communication will be provided at the end of that day.”

Robertson said absences will be recorded normally for any student unable to join a virtual class.

He added administration will continue to track COVID-19 cases and positive test results will be shared in a timely manner.

“The SHA would like our help with continuing to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by following provincial regulations and encouraging all students and staff to remain at home when showing the slightest symptom of COVID-19,” Robertson said.

All extra-curricular activities are on pause, and a resumption of those will be decided on Jan. 21, he added.

