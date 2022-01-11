SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 12:44 pm
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo. Yorkton Regional High School is moving to remote learning after the Good Spirit School Division said a large number of positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the school.
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo. Yorkton Regional High School is moving to remote learning after the Good Spirit School Division said a large number of positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the school. Carlos Osorio / The Canadian Press

The students of Yorkton Regional High School are moving to remote learning due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases reported at the school.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the school.

Read more: Don’t gather so students can, Saskatchewan epidemiologist says

Classes are cancelled Tuesday, with remote learning starting on Jan. 12 and running until Jan. 21.

The decision was made to keep staff and students safe and healthy, said Quintin Robertson, the director of education and CEO of Good Spirit School Division.

“Tentative face-to face instruction will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022,” Robertson said in a letter to staff and families.

Story continues below advertisement

“The remote instruction end date will be reviewed on Friday, January 21, 2022; further communication will be provided at the end of that day.”

Trending Stories

Read more: In-class learning will continue in Saskatchewan

Robertson said absences will be recorded normally for any student unable to join a virtual class.

He added administration will continue to track COVID-19 cases and positive test results will be shared in a timely manner.

“The SHA would like our help with continuing to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by following provincial regulations and encouraging all students and staff to remain at home when showing the slightest symptom of COVID-19,” Robertson said.

All extra-curricular activities are on pause, and a resumption of those will be decided on Jan. 21, he added.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges' COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagGood Spirit School Division tagyorkton news tagyorkton regional high school tagYorkton Regional High School COVID-19 tagYorkton Regional High School Online Learning tagYorkton Regional High School Remote Learning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers