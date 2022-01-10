Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
January 10 2022 8:33am
04:37

Risks of COVID vs. benefits of in-class learning

Parents are balancing COVID risks with benefits of in-class learning. Dr. Ayisha Kurji with USask’s general pediatrics tells Global News Morning it’s a reflection of the community’s challenges

Advertisement

Video Home