Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vernon resident injured in Tuesday morning house fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 11:12 am
FILE. Vernon Fire Department. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon Fire Department. Megan Turcato / Global News

A house fire in Vernon early Tuesday left one person injured and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Vernon Fire Department said in a Tuesday morning press release that at approximately 1:10 a.m., heavy smoke was coming from a one-storey house in the 3600-block of 25th Avenue.

Read more: Vernon’s North Valley gymnastics building totally destroyed by fire

“Crews advanced on the fire and quickly contained it to the front portion of the house,” deputy chief Alan Hofsink said in a press release.

“The house sustained significant smoke and fire damage. When crews arrived, all occupants of the home were already outside and one person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and undetermined injuries.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Vernon Fire Rescue issues warning to local businesses' Vernon Fire Rescue issues warning to local businesses
Vernon Fire Rescue issues warning to local businesses – Apr 5, 2021

Once the fire was contained, crews confirmed the fire hadn’t spread to other parts of the structure or to adjacent properties.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Residents of evacuated Vernon townhouses return home following small landslide

Residents of the home have been displaced for a while. The Emergency Support Services program is offering help.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and FortisBC were also at the fire scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FortisBC tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagBC Ambulance Service tagVERNON HOUSE FIRE tagdeputy chief Alan Hofsink tagEmergency Support Services program tagThe Vernon Fire Department tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers