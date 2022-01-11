Vernon resident injured in Tuesday morning house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in Vernon early Tuesday left one person injured and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Vernon Fire Department said in a Tuesday morning press release that at approximately 1:10 a.m., heavy smoke was coming from a one-storey house in the 3600-block of 25th Avenue.

“Crews advanced on the fire and quickly contained it to the front portion of the house,” deputy chief Alan Hofsink said in a press release.

“The house sustained significant smoke and fire damage. When crews arrived, all occupants of the home were already outside and one person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and undetermined injuries.”

Once the fire was contained, crews confirmed the fire hadn’t spread to other parts of the structure or to adjacent properties.

Residents of the home have been displaced for a while. The Emergency Support Services program is offering help.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and FortisBC were also at the fire scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.