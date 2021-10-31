Fire at North Valley gymnastics in Vernon; residents asked to stay away

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon residents are being asked to stay clear of North Valley Gymnastics in Vernon as firefighters work to get a significant blaze under control.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the gymnastics studio in the 4700-block of 31st Street, which was already heavily involved with fire.

2:02 Kelowna home destroyed in early morning blaze Kelowna home destroyed in early morning blaze – Oct 11, 2021

“At this time, it is too dangerous for crews to enter the building so we are using a defensive strategy to keep the fire contained to the single structure,” Fire Chief David Lind said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please stay away from the area for the safety of crews and the public, and to ensure emergency responders have appropriate access to move around the site as needed.”

2:05 Killiney Beach residents still struggling with services in wake of wildfire Killiney Beach residents still struggling with services in wake of wildfire – Oct 8, 2021

Roughly 20 firefighters, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro and Fortis BC are on scene.

View image in full screen Fire crews are trying to douse a blaze at North Valley gymnastics, on 31st Street in Vernon. Courtesy: Andy DuTot

View image in full screen Fire at North Valley gymnastics 4700 31st Street Vernon BC is currently causing a lot of smoke to drift across Vernon. Courtesy: Andy DuTot

The fire is adjacent to the railway tracks and railway officials have been notified of the emergency. No injuries have been reported in the incident.