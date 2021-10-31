Fire at North Valley gymnastics in Vernon; residents asked to stay away

Vernon residents are being asked to stay clear of North Valley Gymnastics in Vernon as firefighters work to get a significant blaze under control.
At approximately 7:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the gymnastics studio in the 4700-block of 31st Street, which was already heavily involved with fire.
“At this time, it is too dangerous for crews to enter the building so we are using a defensive strategy to keep the fire contained to the single structure,” Fire Chief David Lind said in a press release.
“Please stay away from the area for the safety of crews and the public, and to ensure emergency responders have appropriate access to move around the site as needed.”
Roughly 20 firefighters, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro and Fortis BC are on scene.
The fire is adjacent to the railway tracks and railway officials have been notified of the emergency. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
