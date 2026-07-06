Explosive growth of Brunswick Creek fire triggers air quality warning

Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for parts of B.C.’s Fraser Canyon, including Lytton, due to smoke coming from the Brunswick Creek fire.
The fire continues to burn out of control just north of Boston Bar and exploded in growth over the weekend.
The fire is now an estimated 1,230 hectares in size and has prompted three evacuation orders and one evacuation alert.
Get daily National news
The BC Wildfire Service said the growth over the weekend was driven by wind gusts reaching 50 kilometres an hour.
It has forced evacuations of 155 properties in the North Bend and Fishblue Lake areas of the Fraser Valley Regional District, as well as from the Boothroyd Indian Band.
- Wildfires rage in Portugal, Greece and Spain while Greek authorities warn of toxic smoke
- Out-of-control wildfire forces evacuation in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon
- Firefighters from Nova Scotia heading to Labrador where wildfires forced evacuations
- Ottawa giving Jasper an additional $520 million for wildfire recovery
More than 250 properties are on evacuation alert.
The blaze was discovered last Thursday.
Officials believe the blaze was human-caused, but an investigation in the coming days will determine how it started.
Write a comment