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Fire

‘Labour-intensive’ 4-alarm fire at Etobicoke waste facility

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
First responders at the scene of a fire at an Etobicoke waste management facility. View image in full screen
First responders at the scene of a fire at an Etobicoke waste management facility. Victoria Femia / Global News
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Toronto fire crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a waste management facility in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

They encountered an active fire at 156 Disco Rd. just before 4 a.m., with heavy smoke blowing towards Highway 427, possibly affecting visibility for drivers.

Firefighters entered the building and found construction materials and insulation engulfed in flames.

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A portion of the building’s roof also collapsed. Nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

At the scene, Cmdr. John Carson said the four-alarm designation was made to get more trucks to the fire as quickly as possible. A four-alarm response means between 19 and 22 emergency vehicles will head to the scene, according to Toronto fire.

Crews were called to the same building in October 2025, with 34 trucks and more than 100 firefighters responding to that incident.

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Carson said the fire is now under control and his crews will be at the scene for the rest of the day.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, though Carson said there was nothing to indicate anything suspicious.

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