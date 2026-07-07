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Environment

Calgary Fire Department lifts safety advisory for Bow, Elbow rivers

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 5:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cleanup work underway in Kananaskis following heavy rainfall, flooding'
Cleanup work underway in Kananaskis following heavy rainfall, flooding
WATCH: (June 30) Crews are starting the work to clean up after the massive rain fall in Kananaskis washed out roads and stranded campers. Meghan Cobb has more on the work being done to get everyone out and start allowing visitors back into the provincial park.
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Eight days after it was issued due to several days of heavy rain, causing rivers to rise to dangerous levels, the safety advisory has been lifted for the Bow and Elbow rivers in Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says flow rates on both have decreased enough since then to allow the advisory to be lifted and for residents to resume normal activities on and around the rivers.

While CFD says river levels are expected to continue to gradually improve to typical summer conditions, the water temperatures are still cold and there may still be reduced visibility and debris.

Click to play video: 'Calgary emergency officials issue boating advisory in anticipation of major rainfall'
Calgary emergency officials issue boating advisory in anticipation of major rainfall

CFD is also still urging people to exercise caution around the rivers because conditions are unpredictable and can change rapidly, without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that can result in rapid increases in water flow for short periods of time.

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Water safety tips include:

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  • Actively supervise any children and stay within arm’s reach of any young children in the water
  • Select the proper watercraft for the waterway and have a boat safety kit
  • Avoid tying watercraft together while on the river
  • Avoid wearing ankle leashes while on the river
  • All watercraft users must wear their own properly-fitting lifejackets

Information on current river conditions is available on the city’s website at calgary.ca/flooding.

Click to play video: 'Flooding strands 1,500 campers west of Calgary as local emergency declared'
Flooding strands 1,500 campers west of Calgary as local emergency declared

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