Waterloo police seek alleged thief who fled scene in Kitchener on stand-up scooter

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after an alleged thief fled from the scene of the crime on an e-scooter over the weekend.
Police say a robbery was reported at a business at Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m.
They say that two employees confronted a man who had allegedly shoplifted from inside the store.
Police say the man flashed a knife at the workers before fleeing the scene on a stand-up e-scooter.
Police described the suspect as white, around six feet tall, 20 to 30 years of age with facial hair. He was said to wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat.
The suspect vehicle had a thick running board with white lettering.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
