Crime

5 youths charged in connection to brawl in downtown Kitchener in December: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 5:16 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested five youths in connection to a recent brawl which occurred in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested five youths in connection to a recent brawl which occurred in downtown Kitchener. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested five youths in connection with a brawl in December 2021 which occurred in downtown Kitchener.

At the time, police said 150 people were on hand as a fight broke out near Eby Street North and King Street East on Dec. 16, 2021, at around 11 a.m.

Read more: 150 youths attend brawl in downtown Kitchener: Waterloo police

Police say reports indicated that the fight involved weapons including hammers, machetes, batons, and hatchets.

The five youths, aged 14 to 17, are all facing charges of cause a disturbance and assault with a weapon.

Read more: Police called to Waterloo school after boy allegedly brought BB gun to class

Some are facing additional charges such as weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

Police say they may not be finished rounding up the ne’er-do-wells as they are continuing to investigate and expect more charges to be laid in the future.

