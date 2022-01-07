5 youths charged in connection to brawl in downtown Kitchener in December: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested five youths in connection with a brawl in December 2021 which occurred in downtown Kitchener.

At the time, police said 150 people were on hand as a fight broke out near Eby Street North and King Street East on Dec. 16, 2021, at around 11 a.m.

Police say reports indicated that the fight involved weapons including hammers, machetes, batons, and hatchets.

The five youths, aged 14 to 17, are all facing charges of cause a disturbance and assault with a weapon.

Some are facing additional charges such as weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

Police say they may not be finished rounding up the ne’er-do-wells as they are continuing to investigate and expect more charges to be laid in the future.