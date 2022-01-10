Send this page to someone via email

Snow squall warnings remain in effect for parts of southern Ontario, with an additional 40 cm possible for some areas by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued the warnings for areas along Lake Huron, stretching from the Goderich area, through the Bruce Peninsula, and up to Barrie and Orillia.

Further inland, Dufferin County and northern Wellington County are also under a warning.

Some of the affected areas are expected to see snowfall continue until Tuesday morning, while other areas could expect to see it taper off around midnight.

Localized accumulations of up to 40 additional centimetres is possible for Huron and Perth counties, as well as southern Bruce County, the weather agency said.

Other areas under the warning could see additional localized amounts anywhere from 15 to 35 cm.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada said.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.”

Winter driving conditions north of the #GTA.

Headlights on.

Keep vehicle clear of ice and snow.

Drive cautiously and to the road conditions.

Drive cautiously and to the road conditions.

Ensure extended following distance, stopping distances will be longer.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted a video on Twitter of one vehicle that ended up in a ditch on Highway 11 near Highway 12 in Orillia.

“You can barely see the highway under the snow,” Schmidt said while reminding people to drive according to the weather conditions.

A snow squall watch is also in effect for the London area.

A winter weather travel advisory has also been issued for Innisfil and northern York and Durham regions, with localized amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible by Tuesday.

Southern Kawartha Lakes and southern Peterborough County are also under a winter weather travel advisory, with an additional 5 to 10 cm possible before the snow tapers off there mid-afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Drive to the weather and road conditions. Even with winter tires you could still end up in the ditch