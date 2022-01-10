Menu

Extreme cold weather alert issued Monday for Toronto as temperatures drop

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 8:01 am
Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert. View image in full screen
Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as the city feels deep chilling weather on Monday.

Monday’s forecast is expected to see a wind chill of -20 for Monday morning with a wind chill of -14 for the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Into the evening and overnight hours it is expected to feel as cold as -25 with the wind chill.

Tuesday morning will feel like -22 with the wind chill, the weather agency said.

Read more: Winter is coming, Ontario — and La Niña is going to make it one to remember

The City’s emergency management office, in consultation with the medical officer of health, have issued an extreme cold weather alert as temperatures are forecasted to hit a wind chill of below 20 which is the threshold for the warning.

By Wednesday, the frigid temperatures are expected to improve with a high of 1 C.

