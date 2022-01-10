Menu

Canada

Linamar Corp. founder Frank Hasenfratz dead at 86

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2022 8:15 am
Frank Hasenfratz View image in full screen
Frank Hasenfratz (L) of Guelph, Ont., receives the Order of Canada from Governor General David Johnston during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa in 2016. Hasenfratz died on Saturday at the age of 86. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press file photo

Frank Hasenfratz, the founder and executive chairman of auto parts maker Linamar Corp., has died. He was 86.

In a statement, the company says Hasenfratz, who had cancer, died Saturday surrounded by his family.

Hasenfratz was born in Hungary in 1935 and immigrated to Canada in 1957.

Read more: Federal government, Ontario announce $100M investment to support Linamar auto parts maker

He started Linamar in the basement of his family home near Guelph, Ont., in 1966.

The company now has a total of 26,000 employees in 17 countries around the world.

During his career, Hasenfratz was named as the Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year, made a member of the Canadian Manufacturing Hall of Fame and the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, and appointed to the Order of Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
