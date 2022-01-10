Linamar Corp. founder Frank Hasenfratz dead at 86

Frank Hasenfratz, the founder and executive chairman of auto parts maker Linamar Corp., has died. He was 86.
In a statement, the company says Hasenfratz, who had cancer, died Saturday surrounded by his family.
Hasenfratz was born in Hungary in 1935 and immigrated to Canada in 1957.
He started Linamar in the basement of his family home near Guelph, Ont., in 1966.
The company now has a total of 26,000 employees in 17 countries around the world.
During his career, Hasenfratz was named as the Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year, made a member of the Canadian Manufacturing Hall of Fame and the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, and appointed to the Order of Canada.
