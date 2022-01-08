Northern B.C. under snow, extreme cold warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall and extreme cold warnings blanketed northern B.C. Saturday, while the more populous regions of southern B.C. saw less severe weather statements in effect.

“Right now we’re looking at a fairly major system pushing onto the B.C. coast, but fortunately, most of the snow associated with it will stay to the north of the Lower Mainland,” said Gregg Walters, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

A Pacific frontal system moving northeastward brought warnings of heavy snow and extreme cold to areas like Prince George, Quesnel, the Bulkley Valley and other districts.

Environment Canada warned a frontal system near the Yukon border would push wind-chill temperatures near or below -45C.

A warning for the central coast near Bella Bella said a low pressure system would bring five to 10 centimetres of snow before turning to rain mid-day Saturday.

The special weather statements warned of snow mixed with rain in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

There was also a risk of freezing rain for the Fraser Valley, it said.

“That can be a little bit of a concern, but we’re not going to see near the snowfall events we saw Wednesday and Thursday,” Walters said.

The sustained period of cold is caused in part by Arctic air entrenched over the province’s Interior that has seeped out to the coast over inlets and valleys, he added.

The agency warned drivers to prepare to adjust to changing road conditions, noting wintry weather can deteriorate rapidly.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight,” the warning said.

DriveBC also warned of high avalanche risk and highway closures along sections of highways 1, 3, 12, 16, 31 and 99.

The Transportation Ministry said in a statement that sections of highways 1 and 3 had been closed since Thursday due to the risk, as well as large avalanche deposits on the highway.

“Crews are working to clear the deposits after receiving clearance from the avalanche team,” the statement said.