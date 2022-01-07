Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Crime

No answers for victim’s family two years after fatal Car2Go collision with Vancouver cab

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 8:21 pm
Friends and coworkers have identified the taxi driver killed in a car crash in Vancouver as Sanehpal Singh Randhawa, who they described as a "decent" and "kind" man. View image in full screen
Friends and coworkers have identified the taxi driver killed in a car crash in Vancouver as Sanehpal Singh Randhawa, who they described as a "decent" and "kind" man. Facebook

More than two years after losing his son to an alleged impaired and dangerous driver, Bahadur Singh Randhawa says his family is in agony, waiting for answers and justice.

Sanehpal Singh Randhawa died on Dec. 29, 2019 after a collision between his cab and a Car2Go in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department said at the time it believed speed and alcohol were factors, and the Car2Go driver may have run a red light and T-boned Singh Randhawa’s car.

“I am living for justice, I am fighting for justice,” Singh Randhawa told Global News.

Read more: Car2Go driver in fatal taxi crash has left Canada, may never face trial: Vancouver police

The driver of the Car2Go, a man his 20s, was left in critical condition by the accident and his since returned to his home country of Ireland.

Vancouver police recommended six charges against him related to impaired and dangerous driving in March 2020, but said they weren’t likely to be approved because of the man’s medical condition.

“That is totally injustice for Sanehpal Singh Randhawa or people who are working hard in this country and do their best,” said Singh Randhawa.

Click to play video: 'Funeral held for taxi driver killed in Car2Go crash' Funeral held for taxi driver killed in Car2Go crash
Funeral held for taxi driver killed in Car2Go crash – Jan 8, 2020

In the years since his son’s death, Singh Randhawa said he has reached out to provincial and federal officials for support obtaining justice for his son, but has received no responses.

Sanehpal, who was 28 at the time of his death, worked two jobs and was described by friends as a “decent” and “kind” man.

“I say about my son, everything is good,” said Singh Randhawa. “He’s not my star, he’s a star of Canadian and Indian.”

Read more: Car2Go driver in fatal collision with Vancouver taxi identified as Irish man

By email, Vancouver police said its investigators “submitted a thorough and lengthy report” to Crown counsel in the case, but it couldn’t comment on the status of file, which rests with the BC Prosecution Service.

In its own written statement, the BC Prosecution Service said it had “no comment on the process or the challenges presented by the facts of this case before the charge assessment process is complete.”

“We do not currently have a timeline for the completion of the assessment,” wrote Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel.

Click to play video: 'Global Exclusive: new details and video in crash that killed taxi driver' Global Exclusive: new details and video in crash that killed taxi driver
Global Exclusive: new details and video in crash that killed taxi driver – Jan 6, 2020

Ravi Hira, a Vancouver-based criminal lawyer who is not connected to the case, decried the lack of communication from the Crown on the case, particularly with the victim’s family.

“It creates greater hardship for victims, it creates memory problems for witnesses and it creates issues with respect to the public respect for the administration of justice when justice is delayed for so long at the hands of the Crown,” he said.

In serious cases, charges are typically approved and onus is on the accused to prove they are not fit to stand trial, Hira explained. If their evidence is accepted by the Crown or the court, the Crown can stay the proceedings, withdraw the charges or adjourn the proceedings until the accused becomes fit to stand trial.

“That type of process again makes it clear to victims, makes it clear to the public, makes it clear to British Columbians, why things are being done,” said Hira. “We need to have more of that.”

Read more: Cab driver killed in early morning Vancouver crash with Car2Go; speed and alcohol suspected

 

Meanwhile, Singh Randhawa and his family are left waiting for justice.

“If he is guilty, then press him, if he is not guilty, then you release him,” he told Global News. “We want justice.”

