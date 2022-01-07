Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police seize guns and drugs during traffic stop

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 3:51 pm
London, Ont. police seize guns and drugs during traffic stop - image View image in full screen
Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Three London men are facing multiple weapons-related charges after guns and ammunition were found during a traffic stop in northeast London, Ont., police say.

On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wonderland Road and Farrah Road.

Using a search warrant, police say officers located two handguns as well as several rounds of ammunition.

Police also found one small amount of drugs worth under $400, plus $1,655 in cash.

Read more: London, Ont. doctor makes cancer diagnosis while administering COVID-19 vaccines

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old London man is facing 14 charges, including four counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and possession of a firearm knowing a serial number was tampered with.

Two other London men, aged 22 and 20, are jointly charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 22-year-old is also facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused are expected to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.

