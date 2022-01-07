Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign all star defensive end Willie Jefferson to extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 9:37 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, right, and Kyrie Wilson during practice for Sunday's CFL Grey Cup football game in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, right, and Kyrie Wilson during practice for Sunday's CFL Grey Cup football game in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed all-star American defensive end Willie Jefferson to a contract extension.

The six-foot-seven, 252-pound native of Beaumont, Texas, was named the CFL’s outstanding defensive player in 2019 and helped the Bombers win back-to-back Grey Cup titles in ’19 and ’21. The 2020 CFL season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jefferson also won a Grey Cup title in 2015 with Edmonton.

In two seasons with the Bombers Jefferson has 19 sacks, three interceptions and nine forced fumbles in just 32 games.

He was named a CFL all-star for the fourth time in 2021 after recording seven sacks, 18 tackles, two interceptions _ including one for a touchdown _ and three forced fumbles.

Jefferson set a league record for defensive linemen in 2019 when he had 16 pass knockdowns.

Read more: Bombers re-sign offensive lineman Hardrick

He began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2014. He signed with Saskatchewan in 2016, and spent three seasons in Regina before joining the Blue Bombers.

Jefferson, who turns 31 later this month, has recorded 50 sacks over 108 career regular-season games and has been named a CFL All-Star four times.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
