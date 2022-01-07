Snow squall warning issued for London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall warning is in place for London, Ont., Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, as well as parts of Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada issued the snow squall warnings at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in response to snow squalls developing off Lake Huron.

The national weather agency said the squalls are expected to continue through Friday evening and could bring as much as 15 centimetres of snowfall, but the heaviest snowfall is expected north of the City of London.

Squalls can bring with them quickly changing travel conditions, with snow-covered and icy roads as well as reduced visibility in heavy snow or blowing snow.

Story continues below advertisement

London’s forecast is calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Friday with another 2 cm in the evening. The high is expected to reach only -7 C with a wind chill of -17, while the overnight low will be -15 C or -18 with the wind chill.