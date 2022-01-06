Rapid test pop-ups coming to Masonville Place in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Free rapid antigen testing kits will be available at CF Masonville Place in London, Ont., on Thursday and Friday, according to the provincial government.

The pop-ups are listed on Ontario’s pop-up holiday schedule for rapid antigen tests, part of an overall COVID-19 testing strategy amid the Omicron wave.

One test kit per person, as supplies last, will be available starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday at CF Masonville Place, at the Richmond Street entrance, the province said.

The province stresses that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not visit the pop-ups.

Those attending are asked to wear a face-covering and follow public health measures, bring assistive or accessibility devices if needed, and dress for the weather if the location is outdoors.

There was extensive demand for rapid test kits ahead of the holidays, with large line-ups outside of LCBO locations offering antigen tests and supplies quickly running out.

Demand for COVID-19 testing has extended to PCR testing, with Ontario announcing new eligibility requirements at the end of December.

As of Dec. 31, PCR testing is recommended only for symptomatic people who are hospitalized patients, in long-term care or retirement homes, health-care workers, First Nations, or students and staff, among other high-risk groups.

It is no longer recommended that asymptomatic individuals get a PCR test, except for those in high-risk settings.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.



— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues