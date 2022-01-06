SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Rapid test pop-ups coming to Masonville Place in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 6, 2022 9:22 am
Rapid response COVID-19 antigen test devices pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Friday December 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Rapid response COVID-19 antigen test devices pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Friday December 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Free rapid antigen testing kits will be available at CF Masonville Place in London, Ont., on Thursday and Friday, according to the provincial government.

The pop-ups are listed on Ontario’s pop-up holiday schedule for rapid antigen tests, part of an overall COVID-19 testing strategy amid the Omicron wave.

Read more: Ontario has ‘not yet received’ delivery schedule for rapid tests from feds: premier’s office

One test kit per person, as supplies last, will be available starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday at CF Masonville Place, at the Richmond Street entrance, the province said.

The province stresses that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not visit the pop-ups.

Story continues below advertisement

Those attending are asked to wear a face-covering and follow public health measures, bring assistive or accessibility devices if needed, and dress for the weather if the location is outdoors.

Trending Stories

There was extensive demand for rapid test kits ahead of the holidays, with large line-ups outside of LCBO locations offering antigen tests and supplies quickly running out.

Read more: COVID-19: No luck for Londoners seeking a rapid test at the LCBO on Friday

Demand for COVID-19 testing has extended to PCR testing, with Ontario announcing new eligibility requirements at the end of December.

As of Dec. 31, PCR testing is recommended only for symptomatic people who are hospitalized patients, in long-term care or retirement homes, health-care workers, First Nations, or students and staff, among other high-risk groups.

It is no longer recommended that asymptomatic individuals get a PCR test, except for those in high-risk settings.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagrapid testing tagPCR testing tagCOVID tests tagrapid antigen testing tagmasonville place tagcf masonville place tagontario rapid test pop-up tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers