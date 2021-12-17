COVID-19: No luck for Londoners seeking a rapid test at the LCBO on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

It was a disappointing morning for those in London, Ont., looking to get their hands on a free take-home rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kit at a local LCBO.

Six LCBO locations in London were expected to provide the kits on Friday morning, but about a half-hour before those stores were set to open, Global News learned the tests were not available.

Joe Berak had spent the past few days looking for a test at a number of local pharmacies, but failed to find any.

He then travelled to the LCBO near CF Masonville Place hoping things would take a turn for the better.

“The commentary from the government was that they were supposed to be available and I’ve gone to two liquor stores now and both have indicated that they haven’t received the tests, they’re still waiting, they don’t know when they’re going to be receiving them,” Berak said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not the fault of the LCBO (staff), it’s not their fault they haven’t received the tests, they’re still waiting and I think in good faith once they get them they’re going to hand them out.”

2:35 Ontario distributing free take-home rapid COVID tests over holidays Ontario distributing free take-home rapid COVID tests over holidays

It was the same outcome for Darlene Harper, who even showed up about 30 minutes before the LCBO near CF Masonville Place opened.

About two hours later, Harper came back to the store to try again, only to be told by LCBO staff that they don’t know when the tests will arrive.

Harper says the news is especially heartbreaking as she wants to use the tests before gathering with family for Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t have a big family, but there would be 10 of us and we would love to get together this year and we’re afraid because there’s two little ones under the age of five that aren’t vaccinated,” Harper said, adding that both her and her husband have already received their booster shots.

“We would love to just have that extra measure of security.”

“I think the testing should’ve been done all along, this is really a problem.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think the testing should've been done all along, this is really a problem."

Late Friday morning, staff at the LCBO at Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road told Global News that while their locations had received tests, their entire supply was gone within a half-hour.

In an update shared to Twitter Friday morning, LCBO said select stores are expected to “receive supplies today, but cannot confirm arrival times at each location and do expect our limited supply to go quickly.”

LCBO adds the tests will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following local LCBO locations have been selected to provide the tests once they’re available:

London:

Clarke & Dundas (Argyle Mall)

Hyde Park & Fanshawe Park Road

Richmond & Fanshawe Park (Masonville)

Wellington & Bradley

Wonderland & Oxford

Wonderland & Southdale (Power Centre)

Sarnia:

Story continues below advertisement

Exmouth & Lambton Mall Road

Woodstock:

Dundas & Springbank

2:12 Efforts to limit spread of Omicron over holiday season in Ontario Efforts to limit spread of Omicron over holiday season in Ontario