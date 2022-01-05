Kingston, Ont. community member donates 100 blankets for unhoused citizens

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., initiative is making sure people who are unhoused stay warm during colder winter days.

Jimmy Hassan and his Canadian Colours Kingston Foundation are collecting blankets for Kingston’s most vulnerable with the help of Community Friends in Motion.

“I believe that every small act of kindness we can do, or anybody who’s blessed to do it, we should do it,” says Hassan.

“Even if you can make a difference in somebody’s life for one day, goals are achieved. The dreams are achieved. That’s how we can make a small difference with our kindness, a big difference in people’s lives who are in need.”

Hassan collected a total of 100 blankets in the “blanket drive” initiative, which will go to people in the community experiencing homelessness.

Jan Calder of Community Friends in Motion is part of the group that will distribute the supplies.

“The people who are living in tents in the woods, the people that literally have no place to go and are trying to stay safe from COVID, we give to the people who have absolutely nothing,” says Calder.

This is the second year in a row that Hassan has donated to the initiative.