Lifestyle

Christmas tree pickup helps Kingston, Ont. food provider

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'A trio of Kingston young people are picking-up Christmas trees for charity.' A trio of Kingston young people are picking-up Christmas trees for charity.
WATCH: Kingston trio collecting Christmas trees to help a local food provider.

The spirit of Christmas is still alive, even though your Christmas tree may not be.

Three young people in Kingston, Ont. are turning old Christmas trees into an opportunity to give back to the community.

Read more: COVID-19: Kingston, Ont. businesses prepare for new round of restrictions, closures

For $10, used trees are being picked up and disposed of, with all money raised going to Martha’s Table.

Nic Case is part of the team collecting trees for Martha’s Table. He says he’s happy to see the community show its support.

“It’s truly remarkable about the stuff they do and the commitment that do,” says Nic Case. “We’re going to be smashing our goal of $1,000.”

Case says that fundraising goal could even be doubled once all is said and done, resulting in some unexpected revenue for the Princess Street food provider.

Trending Stories

“With the prices increasing for groceries and supplies so quickly again, that’s going to feed I would say about 400 people at $1,000, so it’s a lot of people,” says executive director of Martha’s Table, Ronda Candy.

“It’s a big impact. That’s a lot of people that may have otherwise not been able to have a nutritious meal.”

Read more: COVID-19: Kingston area students, parents, school boards pivot once again to online learning

This venture is also all about team work.

Nic, along with his girlfriend Jacqueline Hulton and younger brother Alex, have their process down to a science.

And while Christmas may be over, the giving spirit is alive and well in this group.

“There’s nothing that I would want to do in this holiday season than to help others right now,” says Nic. “It’s a very difficult time with everything that’s going on in the news. I think that giving back right now is more important than just doing really nothing and staying at home.

“We’ve all volunteered our time here to go out and help out our community.”

And there’s little doubt that the community, as well as Martha’s Table, appreciates it.

