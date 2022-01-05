Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs to play January home games with no fans

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 1:52 pm

The Hamilton Bulldogs‘ next three home games are set to be played inside an empty FirstOntario Centre.

Visits Friday and Saturday from the Niagara Ice Dogs and Ottawa 67’s will feature no fans due to the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions surrounding indoor venues.

The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) “no spectators” policy, revealed on Wednesday, runs to Jan. 26 and will also affect the Bulldogs’ game against the Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 16.

Ticket exchanges will be in effect at a later date and will allow for alterations with future games when rescheduled dates have been determined.

Read more: COVID-19 — OHL to continue with 2021-22 season amid new Ontario restrictions

Fans are being asked to hold onto tickets for the time being as the franchise navigates through the new restrictions.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the OHL revealed its plans to continue with the 2021-22 season in light of the new sanctions.

All in-person viewing of every game will be prohibited until the final week of January, when the league is expected to receive more direction following a public health update.

So far 42 OHL games have been postponed due to issues surrounding COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Ontario business struggling to survive amid COVID restrictions' Ontario business struggling to survive amid COVID restrictions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagOHL tagHamilton Bulldogs tagKingston Frontenacs tagOttawa 67's tagFirst Ontario Centre tagniagara ice dogs tagno fans at bulldogs games tagontario hackey league tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers