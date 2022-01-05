Hamilton Bulldogs to play January home games with no fans

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs‘ next three home games are set to be played inside an empty FirstOntario Centre.

Visits Friday and Saturday from the Niagara Ice Dogs and Ottawa 67’s will feature no fans due to the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions surrounding indoor venues.

The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) “no spectators” policy, revealed on Wednesday, runs to Jan. 26 and will also affect the Bulldogs’ game against the Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 16.

Ticket exchanges will be in effect at a later date and will allow for alterations with future games when rescheduled dates have been determined.

Fans are being asked to hold onto tickets for the time being as the franchise navigates through the new restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the OHL revealed its plans to continue with the 2021-22 season in light of the new sanctions.

All in-person viewing of every game will be prohibited until the final week of January, when the league is expected to receive more direction following a public health update.

So far 42 OHL games have been postponed due to issues surrounding COVID-19.